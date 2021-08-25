Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Shyam Sankar Sells 114,435 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $2,820,822.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 19th, Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40.

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

