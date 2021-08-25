Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $463.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $463.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.73.

NYSE:PANW opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.64. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $446.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

