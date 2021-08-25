Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.64. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $446.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.