Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.15. 60,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,368. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $446.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.