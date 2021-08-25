PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and $605.00 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00151861 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 213,565,559 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

