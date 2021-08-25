Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92.16 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $101.53 million and $92.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $34.94 or 0.00072201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00125581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00156163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,546.17 or 1.00330316 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.01035939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.62 or 0.06563060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,334 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

