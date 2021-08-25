Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

