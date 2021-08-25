PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $83.13 million and $1.84 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00393682 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00955868 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.