Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

