Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $208,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

