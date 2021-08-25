PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading 19% Higher

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price traded up 19% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

