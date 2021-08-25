Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $32,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

