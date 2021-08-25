Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

