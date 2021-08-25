Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

