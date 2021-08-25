PayPoint plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.30 (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PAY stock opened at GBX 712.15 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 603.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The company has a market capitalization of £489.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. PayPoint has a 1-year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.39 ($9.53).

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles bought 15,000 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,640.71). Also, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,184 shares of company stock worth $11,577,038.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

