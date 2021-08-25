PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Financial Review

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDC Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -12.81% 20.28% 9.87% Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25%

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PDC Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.81%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 2.91 -$724.32 million $2.03 19.47 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.44 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.55

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

