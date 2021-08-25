Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.