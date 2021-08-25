Peoples Bank OH Sells 539 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

