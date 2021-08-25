People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 2,410,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,700. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

