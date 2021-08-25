pEOS (PEOS) Price Up 15.1% This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $38.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00126184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00158172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.29 or 1.00145694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.01047674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.68 or 0.06600746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

