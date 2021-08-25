Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,036 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,857,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $808.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,784. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

