Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

