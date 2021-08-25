Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,091. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

