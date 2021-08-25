Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

