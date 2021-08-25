Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,972. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

