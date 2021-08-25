Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

