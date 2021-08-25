Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 50,000 Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in METX. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meten EdtechX Education Group stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

