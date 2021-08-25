Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.