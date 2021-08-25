Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

