Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63. Pirelli & C. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

