Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,610. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

