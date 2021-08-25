Polychain Monsters (PMON) Achieves Market Cap of $42.36 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $12.32 or 0.00025146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,491,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,438 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

