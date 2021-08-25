Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Porch Group by 56.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $2,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

