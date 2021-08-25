Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 327,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Shares of Portman Ridge Finance are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
