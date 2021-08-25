Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 327,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

