PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

PowerSchool stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

