Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$54.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price objective on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.42.

PD opened at C$40.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.65. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a market cap of C$532.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

