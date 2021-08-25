Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,413 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of -0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

