Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,381 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

CPRX opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,276. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

