Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Project Angel Parent in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Project Angel Parent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.