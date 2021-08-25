Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $25.73 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.