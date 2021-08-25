ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.94. ProPetro shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,793 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $770.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

