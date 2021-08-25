ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 235.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,397 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after buying an additional 1,045,859 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $15,814,000. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 228,387 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $7,219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

