ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.70

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 34794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.