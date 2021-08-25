ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Up 37%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) rose 37% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 83,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 94,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

