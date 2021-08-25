Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($19.87) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,410.85. The firm has a market cap of £39.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Insiders bought 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412 in the last three months.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

