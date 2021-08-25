Public Mint Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.17 million and $190,007.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055784 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.