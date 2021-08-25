Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 31,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,455. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

