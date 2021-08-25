PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $60.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 1,492,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

