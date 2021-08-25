Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

