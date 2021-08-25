Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.93 on Friday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

